EU seeks to streamline cross-border travel during pandemic

The geographical aspect still counts, whereby travel to areas with very high infection rates would still be discouraged.

Any joint action among the 27 nations has proven tough to fully enforce since public health protection remains the prerogative of the individual national governments. Tuesday's action amounts to recommendations only.

“You are right to say that when a new variant appears and when the pandemic hits at speed, suddenly there are tensions that often lead to fragmentation,” said French Europe Minister Clement Beaune, who chaired the meeting.

“But if you look at what happened at the beginning of the omicron variant, it was only a minority of the states who introduced additional measures,” he said. He hoped that minority would now be reduced to zero once the recommendation kicks in next Tuesday.

