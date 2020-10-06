EU says that no-deal Brexit becoming ever more likely

The bloc is furious that Britain plans to breach portions of the withdrawal treaty that were put in place to maintain an open Irish border, which has underpinned peace since Northern Ireland’s 1998 Good Friday accord.

Sefcovic said the EU would never change anything to the Brexit divorce deal.

“The full and timely implementation of the withdrawal agreement is simply not debatable," he told the European Parliament.

Under such adversarial conditions, negotiators from both sides continue to look for common ground to broker a rudimentary trade deal to avoid a barrage of uncertainty, tariffs and red tape that would hurt economies on both sides when the transition window ends on Jan. 1.

But while negotiators have inched close to agreement in many areas during six months of talks, they remain deadlocked over European fishing boats’ access to U.K. waters, and over the level of support governments can give to industry. The EU is concerned that British plans to subsidize sectors such as technology will amount to unfair competition.

European Council President Charles Michel, left, greets Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Inter-institutional relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Hoslet Credit: Olivier Hoslet

Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Inter-institutional relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic addresses lawmakers during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Hoslet Credit: Olivier Hoslet