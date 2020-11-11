EU says looking forward to better ties with US under Biden

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell warmly congratulated “Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their historic victory" and said the 27-nation bloc looked forward to better relations than under President Donald Trump.

“It is not a secret, (either), that in the past 4 years things have become complicated," Borrell told legislators at the European Parliament. Both sides, despite being longstanding allies, disagreed over key topics from trade and security to the fight against climate change.