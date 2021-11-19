EU reviewing Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill for emergency use

Pfizer said earlier this month that its pill cut the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 90%. The company reported few details on side effects but said rates of problems were similar between the groups at about 20%.

An independent group of medical experts monitoring the trial recommended stopping it early, standard procedure when interim results show such a clear benefit. The data has not yet been published for outside review, the normal process for vetting new medical research.

Most COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection. Competitor Merck's COVID-19 pill has already been authorized by Britain, and Pfizer's pill is under consideration by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, researchers worldwide have been racing to find a pill to treat COVID-19 that can be taken at home to ease symptoms, speed recovery and keep people out of the hospital.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic