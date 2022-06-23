EU regulator authorizes COVID shot made by France's Valneva

Last year, the British government canceled an agreement to buy 100 million doses from Valneva partly because it was clear the company's COVID-19 shot wouldn't be approved by British regulators, according to the health secretary.

Britain was an early backer of the Valneva project, agreeing to invest millions of pounds in a production facility in Scotland as part of a deal announced last September. As part of the contract, the U.K. had agreed to buy 100 million doses of the vaccine, with options for another 90 million.

Despite the government's cancelation of the agreement, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency authorized Valneva in April, becoming the first in the world to OK the vaccine.

