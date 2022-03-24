EU regulator advises AstraZeneca's COVID drug be cleared

“When the antibodies in Evusheld attach to the spike protein, the virus cannot enter the cells to multiply and is unable to cause COVID-19 infection,” the EMA said. The agency said it had assessed data on the drug from more than 5,000 people and found Evusheld reduced the risk of infection by 77%, with protection estimated to last at least six months.

EMA said that the drug's side effects were mostly mild, with some people reporting reactions at the site where the drug is injected. The agency noted that research was done before the emergence of the hugely infectious omicron variant and said that it was evaluating data to determine if a different dose might be needed.