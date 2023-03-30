EU reaches provisional deal to raise renewable energy target

“This will help us progress towards climate neutrality, strengthen our energy security and boost our competitiveness, all at once,” von der Leyen said.

According to EU data, the bloc's gas consumption dropped 19.3% during August 2022-January 2023 compared to the average for the same months between 2017 and 2022.

A review by global energy think tank Ember showed that wind and solar generated a record 22% of the EU's electricity last year and for the first time overtook gas, which accounted for 20%. Coal power accounted for 16%.

The negotiations between the European Parliament and the European Council dragged on into the night because of a rift between two groups of countries over the role of nuclear energy in the production of hydrogen.

In the end, the agreement gave nations the possibility of using nuclear technology.

Under the deal, 42% of the hydrogen used in industry should come from renewable fuels of non-biological origin by 2030 and 60% by 2035. EU countries producing hydrogen from nuclear power would be able to reduce their overall renewable hydrogen production target by 20% if they also reduce the share of hydrogen from fossil fuels.

The deal still needs formal approval to take effect.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment