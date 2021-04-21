EU reaches major climate deal ahead of Biden climate summit

Lawmakers from The Greens specifically complained that too many accounting tricks had been used to reach the level of 55% and that in reality the target would equate to a 52.8% reduction of direct emissions.

Michael Bloss, a European lawmaker with the Greens, said EU member nations and parliament “have rushed through a weak climate law for the sake of a photo-op with President Joe Biden.”

Environmental campaigners also criticized the deal.

“European decision-makers missed a historic opportunity to adequately address the climate crisis,” said Wendel Trio, director of Climate Action Network Europe. “This Climate Law is nothing more than a new package for what already exists.”

But the chair of the negotiations, Pascal Canfin of the Renew Europe group, said it had been necessary to find a middle way. "The compromise reached is ambitious: we will do 2.5 times more in nine years than we have done in the last 10 years in Europe,” he said.

The EU deal still needs to be officially approved by member countries and by the European Parliament, although the action should be little more than a rubber stamp.

The United States, the world's second-biggest polluter after China, is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 at the summit Thursday.

The virtual gathering is part of Biden's pledge to rejoin international efforts to curb global warming, which included rejoining the Paris climate accord that his predecessor, Donald Trump, quit last year.

While the U.S. is expected to aim for bigger cuts than the EU, it does so from a position of having far higher emissions.

Ultimately, both Washington and Brussels are aiming to go "climate neutral" by mid-century — adding only as many emissions as can be absorbed through natural or technological means — and want other major polluters such as China and India to do the same.

Scientists say this goal needs to be achieved to keep average global temperatures from rising above 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) by the year 2100. The Paris accord’s more ambitious target of capping global warming at 1.5 C (2.7 F) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times would likely require even more drastic worldwide cuts in emissions.

Participating nations are set to meet at the annual U.N. climate conference, which is being held in November in Glasgow, Scotland, to push for more ambitious targets.

___

Frank Jordans contributed from Berlin.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate