EU reaches deal to reduce highly polluting methane gas emissions from the energy sector

European Union negotiators have reached a deal to reduce highly polluting methane gas emissions from the energy sector across the 27-nation bloc

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union negotiators reached a deal on Wednesday to reduce highly polluting methane gas emissions from the energy sector across the 27-nation bloc.

According to experts, one of the biggest causes of climate change is methane gas emissions — second only to carbon dioxide. The gas also causes serious health problems.

Most emissions come from the energy, agriculture and waste sectors.

Under the provisional agreement announced just weeks before the COP28 climate conference, the fossil gas, oil and coal industry will be forced to "properly measure, monitor, report and verify their methane emissions according to the highest monitoring standards, and take action to reduce them," said the European Commission, the EU's executive arm.

The deal needs to be formally approved by both the European Parliament and the Council, which represents member states, before the new legislation enters into force.

This came as China and the United States pledged to accelerate their efforts to address climate change ahead of a major United Nations meeting on the issue, making a commitment to take steps to reduce emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases besides carbon dioxide.

The U.S., the EU and other nations have previously committed to reduce overall methane emissions worldwide by 30% by 2030.

The Commission said the compromise requires operators to report about quantification and measurements of methane emissions at source level, and forces oil and gas companies to detect and repair methane leaks on EU soil. It also bans routine venting and flaring, which release methane in the atmosphere, and limits venting from thermal coal mines from 2027, with stricter conditions introduced after 2031.

“It requires companies in the oil, gas and coal sectors to carry out an inventory of closed, inactive, plugged and abandoned assets, such as wells and mines, to monitor their emissions and to adopt a plan to mitigate these emissions as soon as possible,” the Commission added.

The EU Methane Regulation for the energy sector is part of the so-called European Green Deal that seeks to establish the world's most ambitious climate and biodiversity targets.

Since the EU imports large quantities of oil, gas and coal, the deal also requires from 2027 that new import contracts can only be sealed “if the same monitoring, reporting and verification obligations are applied by exporters as for EU producers,” the Commission said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs rise to top spot in College Football Playoff rankings6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

House approves two-step plan to fund government, avoid shutdown
9h ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

UPDATE
Fulton recount finds omitted early votes, but no effect on results
17h ago

Credit: AP

Georgians join massive D.C. rally in support of Israel
8h ago

Credit: AP

Georgians join massive D.C. rally in support of Israel
8h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA: Election probe trials could extend into 2025
11h ago
The Latest
Stock market today: Global shares get a lift from encouraging US inflation report
18m ago
Some of the 40 workers trapped in India tunnel collapse are sick as debris and glitches...
20m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound
27m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia authorities bring charges in 1988 case of girl whose body was hidden in concrete
Where is the morning Jolt from the AJC?
12h ago
Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top