EU reaches a tentative deal on Ukraine aid coming from profits of frozen Russian assets

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations reached a tentative breakthrough deal to provide Ukraine with billions in additional funds for arms and ammunitions coming from the profits raised from frozen Russian central bank assets held in the bloc.

The agreement among the 27 EU ambassadors was announced by Belgium, which holds most of the frozen assets in the bloc. It came after weeks of tough negotiations among member states, which were made more complicated by the stringent financial limits on using such funds.

The deal should free up to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) a year for Kyiv, of which 90% could be spent on ammunition and other military equipment.