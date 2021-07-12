EU puts on hold digital levy plans in face of US criticism

Countries would then need to legislate the rate into their own laws. The idea is for headquarters countries to tax their companies’ foreign earnings at home if those earnings go untaxed in low-rate countries. That would remove the reason for using complex accounting schemes to move profits to subsidiaries in low-tax nations, and where the companies may do little or no actual business.

Outside that context, The EU has also tried to focus on companies that make profits in countries where they have no physical presence. That could be through digital advertising or online retail. Countries led by France have started imposing unilateral “digital” taxes that hit the biggest U.S. tech companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook.

The U.S. calls those unfair trade practices, and has threatened retaliation through import taxes.

The European Commission's announcement came as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was meeting with Eurozone counterparts and high-level EU officials.