EU proposes ban on flavored heated tobacco products

According to EU figures, cancer is the second cause of death in the bloc of 450 million residents. There are about 1.3 million cancer deaths and 3.5 million new cases annually in the EU.

An estimated 40% of EU citizens will face cancer at some point in their lives, with the annual economic impact estimated at around 100 billion euros ($120 billion).

The European Commission previously said it wanted to ensure that less than 5% of the EU population uses tobacco by 2040.

The proposed ban now goes to member nations and European Parliament lawmakers for review.