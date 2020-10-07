EU presents plan to improve plight of its Roma minority

Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli said the plan sought “to tackle the inexcusable discrimination facing far too many today, and also to change our mindsets, to change the stereotypes which we have in our minds when we look at Roma people.”

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has even worsened the situation for Romas. A commission report said that “Roma children living in marginalized communities are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Distance learning has been impossible for too many Roma children living in households without IT facilities or electricity."

It also said that the community was disproportionally hit by the pandemic since many often live without basic hygiene and sanitary facilities available to almost all EU citizens. It said they also often live in overcrowded homes and segregated camps.

The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights reported last year that 80% of the Roma population in Europe is at risk of living in poverty, and that hate-motivated crime and harassment were preventing their inclusion in society.

“The Roma are Europe’s largest ethnic minority, and in many member states, they constitute a significant part of the population. But many continue to face discrimination and racism," Jourova said. “The lack of inclusion of Roma communities in our societies is a scar on Europeans' conscious.”

___

Follow all AP stories about racial injustice at https://apnews.com/Racialinjustice

European Commissioner for Transparency and Values Vera Jourova presents the EU framework on Roma equality and inclusion strategies during an online news conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Yves Herman/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yves Herman Credit: Yves Herman