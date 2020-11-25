EU: Poland, Hungary should ask EU top court on rule of law

“Anyone still in doubt has a clear path before them. They can go to the European Court of Justice and allow the new rules to be tested there,” von der Leyen said. “That is the place where differences of opinions of our legislative texts are usually settled, and that is not done at the expense of millions and millions of EU citizens who are urgently waiting for our help."

In an interview with German weekly Die Zeit, Hungarian Prime minister Viktor Orban suggested that the EU should delay the discussion about the mechanism in order to free up the pandemic aid quickly.

“The countries that are in difficulty want money quickly – let’s give them the money,” Orban was quoted as saying. “Other countries want new state-of-law rules – OK, let’s discuss it. We must do the first thing straight away, the second is less urgent.”

Orban urged the German presidency of the Council of the EU to separate the two issues.

“My little hand grenade isn’t enough for this, but the Germans could separate crisis management from the rule-of-law discussion,” he said.

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.

