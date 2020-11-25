EU plans new rules giving Europeans more control of data

The proposal, known as the Digital Governance Act, calls for raising trust in data sharing by setting up a new system involving neutral and trustworthy middlemen who act as brokers of pools of data.

Europeans would be able to get more control of their data through “personal data spaces” that have tools and services that let them decide who can access their data and for what purpose.

“The framework offers an alternative model to the current data handling practices offered by big tech platforms," the EU's Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said at a press briefing in Brussels.

Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner, said the regulations would help Europe become the world's No. 1 "data continent."

“With the ever-growing role of industrial data in our economy, Europe needs an open yet sovereign Single Market for data,” he said.

European Commissioner for Europe fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager, left, and European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton participate in a media conference on European Data Governance at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool via AP) Credit: Stephanie Lecocq Credit: Stephanie Lecocq

