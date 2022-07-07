EU Parliament condemns US abortion ruling, seeks safeguards

The resolution calls on member nations to add a sentence reading “Everyone has a right to safe and legal abortion” to the Charter of Fundamental Rights.

National laws determine the status of abortion in individual EU countries, much like the Supreme Court's ruling will result in for states in the U.S. Abortion is legal and practiced without much political opposition in many member nations, but is banned in Malta and restricted in Poland.

The EU Parliament resolution mentioned a recent case in Malta involving an American tourist who had an incomplete miscarriage and could not get the fetal tissue removed even if her life was in danger. A human rights activist in Poland was charged for providing an abortion pill, according to the resolution.

The Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision has emboldened abortion opponents around the world. The EU resolution expressed concern “about a possible surge in the flow of money funding anti-gender and antichoice groups in the world, including in Europe.”

Despite the support for the resolution, it is not expected to have an immediate impact on abortion legislation in the bloc.