EU orders travel ban on South Africa to halt variant spread

59 minutes ago
The European Union nations have agreed to impose a ban on travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant

BRUSSELS (AP) —

The European Union nations on Friday agreed to impose a ban on travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.

The 27 nations acted within hours upon the advise of the EU executive which said all needed to be extra cautious in dealing with the variant until it became clear how bad of a threat it would be, the EU presidency said in a statement.

The EU presidency, currently held by Slovenia, also called on all member states “to test and quarantine all incoming passengers.”

