EU officials encourage Montenegro to press on with reform

“We need to do our homework,” Abazović said.

Borrell said he thanked Montenegro for its “steady 100% alignment with EU foreign policy decisions.” Montenegro has joined EU sanctions against Russia and defied Moscow, a traditional Slavic ally, back in 2017 to join NATO.

“Montenegro needs to keep the focus on the EU path,” Borrell added. “There is nothing more important. The window of opportunity is now.”

Borrell also urged Montenegro to abolish its program of granting citizenship to rich foreign investors. Analysts have said the EU apparently fears that some Russian or Belarusian individuals could benefit while facing Western sanctions.

Montenegro must implement judicial and rule of law reform, improve media freedom and boost the fight against crime and corruption, officials said. Várhelyi is set to visit Albania later Thursday.