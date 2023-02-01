EU official pushes Musk for Twitter's progress on new rules

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton and Musk held a video call on Tuesday to assess Twitter's readiness for Europe's new rules, known as the Digital Services Act, that are set to take effect later this year.

Breton, who oversees the EU's digital policy, told Musk that he's "vigilant" about the resources and tools that Twitter is devoting to tackle trust and safety issues across the 27-nation bloc, including in all its languages, according to a readout of the meeting.