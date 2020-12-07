EU negotiator kicks off hectic day for final Brexit deal

At his early morning meeting with EU ambassadors, Barnier will be assessing his room for maneuvering, since some anxious member states may fear that too much might have been yielded already to London. If talks continue after Monday, they will be closing in on an two-day EU summit where German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will be major players.

Germany wants a deal partly because its massive car industry has always found a welcome export market in the United Kingdom. France, meanwhile, has taken the forefront in demanding that U.K. companies must closely align themselves with EU rules and environmental and social standards if they still want to export to the lucrative market of 450 million people. And France dearly wants to preserve the right of its fisherman to venture into U.K. waters.

EU member states have to unanimously support any post-Brexit trade deal and the agreement still needs to be voted on by the European parliament, procedures that would push any agreement right up to the deadline.

Both sides would suffer economically from a failure to secure a trade deal, but most economists think the British economy would take a greater hit, at least in the short term, as it is relatively more reliant on trade with the EU than vice versa.

Linked through EU membership in since 1973, and as NATO partner with most EU nations, Britain wants to wrest itself free of EU rules that it feels has hamstrung its sovereignty and impeded free initiative.

The politically charged issue of fisheries also continues to play an outsized role. The EU has demanded widespread access to U.K. fishing grounds that historically have been open to foreign trawlers. But in Britain, gaining control of the fishing grounds was a main issue for the Brexiteers who pushed for the country to leave the EU.

___

Follow all AP stories about Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/Brexit

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier wears a protective face mask as he arrives to brief EU ambassadors regarding Brexit negotiations at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday set off one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations with a pre-dawn debriefing of the 27 member states to see if a deal is still possible with London ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier prepares to brief EU ambassadors regarding Brexit negotiations at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday set off one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations with a pre-dawn debriefing of the 27 member states to see if a deal is still possible with London ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier waits to brief EU ambassadors regarding Brexit negotiations during a meeting of EU ambassadors at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday set off one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations with a pre-dawn debriefing of the 27 member states to see if a deal is still possible with London ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost, center, wears a protective face mask as he arrives in Brussels for Brexit talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Well beyond any imaginable deadline and with all three key issues still unresolved, the European Union and the United Kingdom decided to press on with negotiating a trade deal ahead of an ever-closer Jan. 1 cutoff day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

European Union flags flutter in the wind prior to a meeting of Britain's chief negotiator David Frost and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier at EU headquarters in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Well beyond any imaginable deadline and with all three key issues still unresolved, the European Union and the United Kingdom decided to press on with negotiating a trade deal ahead of an ever-closer Jan. 1 cutoff day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco