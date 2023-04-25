EU nations seek to end Ukraine farm import standoff

Similar increases were seen in Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

Agriculture ministers from throughout the EU met Tuesday to identify a compromise solution.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote the leaders of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria last week with a set of proposals that she said “responds specifically to the concerns of front-line member states and stakeholders, including farmers, and will allow us to react even quicker in the future.”

Von der Leyen's letter acknowledged the issues that farmers encountered after the EU lifted duties on Ukrainian grain to ease exports when Russia’s naval blockade kept shipments from leaving Ukraine's Black Sea ports last year. Relaxing the tariffs led to unintended export surges and, as a result, lower prices that cut into farmers’ incomes.

The European Commission’s proposals build on an initial support package of 56.3 million euros for the most affected farmers with the possibility of a second package of 100 million euros.

Any EU solution would have to include the front-line countries retracting their import bans, officials said.

“We need joint solidarity, and our stand in the markets must be a common one,” French Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Marc Fesneau said.

