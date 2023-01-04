BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Flash flooding affecting several metro Atlanta roads
ajc logo
X

EU moving toward joint measures to face China COVID crisis

National & World News
By RAF CASERT, Associated Press
1 hour ago
European Union nations are fine-tuning a coordinated response to China’s COVID-19 crisis and are zeroing in on travel restrictions that would upset both Beijing and the global airline industry

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations are fine-tuning a coordinated response to China's COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday and are zeroing in on travel restrictions that would upset both Beijing and the global airline industry.

China has already vehemently rejected travel restrictions that some EU nations have started to impose and has warned of “countermeasures” if such actions should be expanded in coming days.

Yet on Wednesday, EU Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said that the “overwhelming majority of countries are in favor of” imposing testing of passengers from China prior to departure. The EU nations were seeking an official stance on the issue later in the day.

The Chinese government and European health experts have said there is no pressing need for any blanket restrictions on travel since the coronavirus variants emerging from China are already prevalent in Europe.

On Wednesday the International Air Transport Association, which represents some 300 airlines worldwide, lent its powerful voice to the protests.

“It is extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years,” said IATA Director General Willie Walsh.

“Research undertaken around the arrival of the omicron variant concluded that putting barriers in the way of travel made no difference to the peak spread of infections. At most, restrictions delayed that peak by a few days,” Walsh said.

After threatening countermeasures on Tuesday, Chinese government spokesperson Mao Ning said Wednesday that “we sincerely hope that all parties will focus on fighting the epidemic itself, avoid the politicization of COVID.”

Still, the EU seems bent on taking some sort of joint action to ensure incoming passengers from China do not transmit any potential new variants to the continent. Sweden, which holds the EU presidency, said in a statement that “travelers from China need to be prepared for decisions being taken at short notice.”

Fearful of being caught unawares like at the outset of the global pandemic in early 2020, the EU Integrated Political Crisis Response group is now slated to make a decision later Wednesday.

As well as pre-departure testing, EU nations are likely to agree on special testing of wastewater in planes coming from China to see if it contains dangerous variants that are not common on the continent yet.

Over the past week, EU nations have reacted with a chaotic cascade of national measures to the crisis in China, disregarding an earlier commitment to act in unity before anything else.

Italy was the first EU member to require coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China, but France and Spain quickly followed with their own measures.

Credit: Aurelien Morissard

Credit: Aurelien Morissard

Credit: Aurelien Morissard

Credit: Aurelien Morissard

Credit: Aurelien Morissard

Credit: Aurelien Morissard

Editors' Picks

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans at the center of House speaker chaos 2h ago

Credit: Uncredited

'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene
14h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

OPINION: House Republicans need a Nancy Pelosi of their own
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia expects injured Bulldogs to be back for national title game
17h ago
The Latest
McCarthy's bid for speaker to continue, Trump urges support
18m ago
White House gun violence program with philanthropies ends
26m ago
Sheriff: No foul play in 'Avengers' star snow tractor injury
32m ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
15h ago
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
20h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top