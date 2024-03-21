Nation & World News

EU leaders gather with Ukraine ammunition production and Gaza aid at the top of their agenda

European Union leaders are gathering to consider new ways to help boost arms and ammunition production for Ukraine
A general view of a roundtable meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council at the European Council building in Brussels, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A general view of a roundtable meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council at the European Council building in Brussels, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
37 minutes ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders gathered Thursday to consider new ways to help boost arms and ammunition production for Ukraine and to discuss the war in Gaza amid deep concern about Israeli plans to launch a ground offensive in the city of Rafah.

Ukraine’s munition stocks are desperately low, and Russia has more and better-armed troops. There is also a growing awareness that the EU must provide for its own security, with election campaigning in the U.S. raising questions about Washington’s commitment to its allies.

Ahead of the summit in Brussels, EU Council President Charles Michel said the Europeans "face a pivotal moment. Urgency, intensity and unwavering determination are imperative." New plans are on the table, notably to use the profits from frozen Russian assets to buy Ukraine arms and ammunition.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will join the leaders at the start of their two-day meeting, in part to encourage some member countries to resume funding for the U.N. Palestinian relief agency, the main provider of aid in Gaza.

The agency, known as UNRWA, is reeling from allegations that 12 of its 13,000 Gaza staff members participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel. The agency fired the employees, but more than a dozen countries suspended funding worth about $450 million, almost half its budget for 2024.

Early this month, the European Commission said it would pay 50 million euros ($54 million) to the agency after it agreed to allow EU-appointed experts to audit the way it screens staff to identify extremists. Germany, notably, has not resumed funding.

The Israel-Hamas war has driven 80% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes, and U.N. officials say a quarter of the population is starving. The agency is the main supplier of food, water and shelter but is on the brink of financial collapse.

Concern is mounting about an imminent Israeli ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city near the border with Egypt. It's a plan that has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to the hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering there.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel can't achieve its goal of "total victory" against Hamas without going into Rafah.

In a draft of their summit statement, seen by The Associated Press, the leaders are set to underline that such an operation “would worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgently needed provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance.”

The leaders are also expected to give a greenlight to Bosnia to open membership talks once certain conditions are met.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 ahead of a EU summit. The Eurepean Union summit will take place in Bruessels on March 21 and 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, presents a book to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as they pose for photographers prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Georgia puts convicted murderer to death in first execution in over 4 years

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
Tax cuts incoming
40m ago

Credit: PAUL BEEZLEY_

Is massive growth in TV and film studio space in Georgia too much?
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Hector Buitrago

Georgia fruit growers predict good crop after cold snap scare
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Hector Buitrago

Georgia fruit growers predict good crop after cold snap scare
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes pollen season tough for many
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Escaped white supremacist inmate and accomplice still at large after Idaho hospital...
12m ago
Stock market today: Global shares rise after Wall Street rallies to records
25m ago
THE LATEST
Gaps are narrowing in Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks, Blinken says during Mideast visit
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Chris Shinn

From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta