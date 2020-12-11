EU leaders struggle to break deadlock on climate deal

With the fight against climate change a priority of the European Union, a deal is crucial to avoid a hugely embarrassing deadlock ahead of a U.N. climate meeting later this week.

Reunited since Thursday for a two-day summit in Brussels, a majority of the 27 member states want to sign off the EU’s executive commission’s proposal to toughen the bloc’s intermediate target on the way to climate neutrality by mid-century. But financial concerns by coal-reliant eastern nations worried about how to fund and handle the green transition have so far slowed down progress.