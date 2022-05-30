EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil

Hungarian Prime minister Viktor Orban had made clear he could support the new sanctions only if his country’s oil supply security was guaranteed. The landlocked country gets more than 60% of its oil from Russia and depends on crude that comes through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline.

Ursula Von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive branch, had played down the chances of a breakthrough at the summit. But leaders reached a compromise after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged them to end “internal arguments that only prompt Russia to put more and more pressure on the whole of Europe.”

Von der Leyen said the punitive move will “effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year.”

The EU gets about 40% of its natural gas and 25% of its oil from Russia, and divisions over the issue exposed the limits of the 27-nation trading bloc's ambitions.

In his 10-minute video address, Zelenskyy told leaders to end “internal arguments that only prompt Russia to put more and more pressure on the whole of Europe.”

He said the sanctions package must “be agreed on, it needs to be effective, including (on) oil,” so that Moscow “feels the price for what it is doing against Ukraine" and the rest of Europe. Only then, Zelenskyy said, will Russia be forced to “start seeking peace.”

It was not the first time he had demanded that the EU target Russia’s lucrative energy sector and deprive Moscow of billions of dollars each day in supply payments.

But Hungary, leading a group of EU countries including Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, relies heavily on Russia for energy and can't afford to turn off the pumps. In addition to its need for Russian oil, Hungary gets 85% of its natural gas from Russia.

Orban had been adamant on arriving at the two-day summit that a deal was not in sight, stressing that Hungary need its energy supply secured.

French officials said the decision by Germany and Poland to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year and to forgo oil from the Druzhba pipeline will help reach the 90% threshold announced by von der Leyen.

The summit will also focus on continued EU financial support to Ukraine — probably the endorsement of a 9 billion-euro ($9.7 billion) tranche of assistance — and on military help and war crimes investigations.

The issue of food security will be on the table Tuesday, with the leaders set to encourage their governments to speed up work on "solidarity lanes" to help Ukraine export grain and other produce.

Some protesters gathered outside EU buildings Monday before the summit, holding signs like “No to Russian oil and gas."

___

Karel Janicek contributed to this story from Prague.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined Shape Caption Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas arrives for the an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Combined Shape Caption Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas arrives for the an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Sept. 10, 2011 file photo photo showing an oil rig near the town of Usinsk, 1500 kilometers (930 miles) northeast of Moscow. The European Union's executive commission has proposed phasing out imports of Russian oil within six months. It is part of Europe's struggle to stop paying Russia $850 million a day for energy and hit the Kremlin's finances over its invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky Combined Shape Caption FILE - Sept. 10, 2011 file photo photo showing an oil rig near the town of Usinsk, 1500 kilometers (930 miles) northeast of Moscow. The European Union's executive commission has proposed phasing out imports of Russian oil within six months. It is part of Europe's struggle to stop paying Russia $850 million a day for energy and hit the Kremlin's finances over its invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined Shape Caption Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov arrives for the an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Combined Shape Caption Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov arrives for the an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined Shape Caption Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to media prior the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Combined Shape Caption Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to media prior the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Combined Shape Caption Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Combined Shape Caption Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Combined Shape Caption Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Combined Shape Caption Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Combined Shape Caption Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Combined Shape Caption Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Combined Shape Caption European Council President Charles Michel speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Combined Shape Caption European Council President Charles Michel speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Combined Shape Caption European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talk before the an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Combined Shape Caption European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talk before the an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, centre, European Council President Charles Michel, left and Italian Premier Mario Draghi talk before the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, centre, European Council President Charles Michel, left and Italian Premier Mario Draghi talk before the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined Shape Caption Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Combined Shape Caption Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert