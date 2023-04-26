EU launches overhaul of euro rules as pandemic and war bite

Should a country miss its targets, the commission would issue recommendations on a “technical trajectory” aimed at ensuring that debt is brought down and that the deficit is brought back to at most 3% of GDP.

The aim is to ensure that debt is reduced by 0.5% each year and continues to decline longer term. The commission would permit “escape clauses” to be used in extraordinary circumstances, like a repeat of the pandemic or an extended war in Europe, by countries whose plans would become too onerous.

EU member countries and the European Parliament must now thrash out the proposals. The commission insisted that the overhaul is a “pressing priority” and urged the parties to agree on the plan “as quickly as possible, so as to adequately respond to the challenges ahead.”