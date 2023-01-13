ajc logo
X

EU inaugurates first mainland satellite launch port

National & World News
57 minutes ago
The European Union wants to bolster its capacity to launch small satellites into space with a new launchpad in Arctic Sweden

KIRUNA, Sweden (AP) — The European Union wants to bolster its capacity to launch small satellites into space with a new launchpad in Arctic Sweden.

European officials and Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf inaugurated the EU's first mainland orbital launch complex on Friday during a visit to Sweden by members of the European Commission, which is the 27-nation bloc's executive arm.

The new facility at Esrange Space Center near the city of Kiruna should complement the EU’s current launching capabilities in French Guiana.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said small satellites are crucial to tracking natural disasters in real time and, in the light of Russia's war in Ukraine, to help guarantee global security.

“Today, we know that the brave Ukrainian forces effectively use small satellites to track the movements of Russian troops," she said.

The first satellite launch is expected next year.

The total number of satellites could reach 100,000 by 2040, compared with the current 5,000 operational satellites, according to the Swedish Space Corp., or SSC.

“This is a giant leap for SSC, for Sweden, for Europe and the rest of the world," SSC chief executive Stefan Gardefjord said.

"Satellites are decisive for many functions of the daily lives of today’s modern world, and the need for them will only increase in the years to come with space playing an even more important role,” he said.

Credit: Jonas Ekströmer

Credit: Jonas Ekströmer

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tyson Horne/Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

Massive cleanup begins after strong storms crush buildings, close schools13h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Brawls, disorder mar Georgia boot camp for teens
3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Champion Bulldogs lose four players as roster turnover picks up
9h ago

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
15h ago

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
15h ago

Opinion: Expand school choice, not government’s education monopoly
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Kin Cheung

Australian Open 2023: Coco Gauff, a teen in a tennis hurry
13m ago
Tornado hits Selma, Alabama; 7 deaths reported across South
13m ago
Actor Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offense charges in UK
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
15h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top