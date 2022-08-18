EU hosts crisis Serbia-Kosovo meeting amid soaring tensions

Even before the latest round of talks started Thursday, Vucic expressed pessimism that the meeting would produce any major result.

“I am hoping for any solution, although I do not believe in it,” Vucic said on Instagram.

The latest tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soared late last month when Kurti’s government declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid on Kosovo territory.

Minority Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with anger, putting up roadblocks, sounding air raid sirens and firing guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers. No one was injured.

Under apparent pressure from the West, Kurti postponed the implementation of the measure for a month, to Sept. 1.

Serbia and its allies Russia and China don’t recognize Kosovo’s independence, which is supported by the United States and most other Western states.

There are fears in the West that Russia could encourage Serbia into an armed intervention in northern Kosovo that would further destabilize the Balkans and shift at least some attention from its war in Ukraine.