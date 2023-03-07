EU hits Taliban, Russian officers over women's rights abuses

“We are enhancing efforts to counter sexual and gender-based violence, to ensure that those responsible are fully accountable for their actions, and to combat impunity,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. The announcement comes on the eve of International Women’s Day.

The EU move will see asset freezes and travel bans imposed on the nine, and an asset freeze slapped on Qarchak Prison — one of the Iranian regime's detention facilities for women — as well as on Syria's Republican Guard and a Myanmar army institution.