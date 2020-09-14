EU heavyweights seek strict rules for digital currencies

The ministers from Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands said in a joint statement that new regulations being drawn up by the EU's executive Commission — and expected this fall — should seek to “preserve our monetary sovereignty and address the risks to monetary policy, and on the other hand protect EU consumers.”

The five countries say that if it isn't clear that a digital currency is firmly linked to an existing currency, and if there is a danger to the stability of financial markets, “what has got off the ground must be banned,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on the sidelines of a meeting with his eurozone counterparts in Berlin.