EU greenlights major funding plan for refugees in Turkey

Turkey is estimated to now host around 3.7 million refugees from the conflict in Syria. Lebanon and Jordan are also sheltering hundreds of thousands each. But Turkey is also a source of great concern for the EU, particularly disputed energy exploration work in the east Mediterranean that had heightened tensions with EU member states Greece and Cyprus.

In a working paper prepared for the summit, seen by The Associated Press, the commission said the support “has been highly effective and efficient.” It proposed that “a further 3 billion euros from the EU budget shall be dedicated until 2024 to support actions in Turkey.”

It said that “in programming the actions under this package, will gradually move from humanitarian priorities to socio-economic support and development. This will include funding for migration management and border control, notably at Turkey’s eastern border.”

Merkel said the EU will continue to work on improving a customs arrangement it has with Turkey providing favorable tariffs on certain goods. “Of course, we expect further constructive behavior from Turkey. We have seen an improvement of the situation in the Mediterranean Sea,” she said.

An additional 2.2 billion euros would be spent to help refugees and displaced people in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, according to the commission plan.

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 25, 2021. EU leaders are discussing the economic challenges the bloc faces due to coronavirus restrictions and will review progress on their banking union and capital markets union. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Aris Oikonomou Credit: Aris Oikonomou

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, right, talks to Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 25, 2021. During the second of two days summit EU leaders are discussing the economic challenges the bloc faces due to coronavirus restrictions and will review progress on their banking union and capital markets union. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Hoslet Credit: Olivier Hoslet

Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 25, 2021. EU leaders are discussing the economic challenges the bloc faces due to coronavirus restrictions and will review progress on their banking union and capital markets union. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Aris Oikonomou Credit: Aris Oikonomou