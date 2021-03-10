EU gets extra vaccine doses to tackle virus border clusters

The EU has faced sharp criticism over the slow rollout of vaccinations. While Britain, which left the bloc fully in January, has inoculated 35% of its adults, the EU has only reached 9.5%, according to the latest figures.

Overall, the EU has signed six contracts for more than 2 billion vaccine doses, with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Johnson & Johnson and CureVac. Only the first three are approved so far and they involve two shots per person. The bloc is also in negotiations with two other vaccine manufacturers.

An expert group at the European Medicines Agency will meet Thursday to decide whether the one-dose coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson should be authorized for use, a move that would pave the way for its deployment across the EU.

Nurse Baerbel, center, from the mobile vaccination team injects Gustavs Owe with the Corona vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer in the office of island doctor Mueller in Hiddensee, Germany, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Doctor Anja Schumacher advises the patient. On the Baltic Sea island of Hiddensee, more than 120 people are vaccinated against the corona virus. In addition to people with the highest vaccination priority - for example, people over 80 years of age or high-risk medical personnel - the beneficiaries also include parts of the school and daycare staff. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) Credit: Jens Buettner Credit: Jens Buettner

German Health Minister Jens Spahn sits on his chair and waits for the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber