EU freezes some Mali army training over mercenary concerns

“We should maintain training activities that are not directly related to training Malian troops in military combat,” Borrell said, but he added that the mission would not yet be cancelled.

France announced last month that it all its troops would leave Mali by the summer amid tensions with the military junta, but Paris said it would maintain a military presence in neighboring West African nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Mali’s authorities of neglecting the fight against Islamic extremists.

More than 107 civilians have been killed in recent months in Mali in attacks by the army and jihadist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, Human Rights Watch said in a report last week.

Mali’s soldiers were responsible for at least 71 of the deaths recorded since December 2021, the international rights organization said. Mali’s army has contested some of the report, while adding that it is investigating a number of the attacks and allegations.

The army has been accused of abuses against civilians in southwest and central Mali as soldiers try to stem violence from jihadist fighters who have been staging attacks for nearly a decade.

Caption European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, left, speaks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian during a meeting of the EU foreign ministers at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, Mar. 21, 2022. European foreign ministers are debating how to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Caption European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, left, speaks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian during a meeting of the EU foreign ministers at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, Mar. 21, 2022. European foreign ministers are debating how to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys