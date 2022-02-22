EU forum puts crucial Indo-Pacific region squarely on radar

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the region an “aorta” for Europe with 40% of the EU’s trade passing through the region’s waters.

“That’s why we need freedom of navigation ... a security architecture that we have to build together,” Borrell said.

He announced a just-launched coordinated maritime presence with the region’s navies.

It is “not a military alliance, not against anyone. It’s a way of enhancing our presence and coordinating our means among the member states in order to be more able to act,” he said, without further elaboration.

Le Drian acknowledged concern over an emerging alliance between Russia and China “which is clearly defying the multilateral order.”

“And that was another reason for us to engage more in the Indo-Pacific,” the French minister said.