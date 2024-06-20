EU envoys agree on more Russia sanctions. LNG imports are among the targets.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ambassadors have reached agreement on a "powerful and substantial" new series of sanctions that are part of its ongoing response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's Belgian presidency said Thursday.

“This package provides new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes,” the presidency posted on the social media platform X. Full details are likely to be released early next week if EU foreign ministers endorse the measures as expected on Monday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose team drafted the sanctions, posted that the package will “deny Russia access to key technologies. It will strip Russia of further energy revenues. And tackle Putin’s shadow fleet and shadow banking network abroad.”