EU drug regulator hacked, data on COVID-19 vaccine accessed

The vaccine made by BioNTech and Pfizer became the first thoroughly vetted shot to be granted emergency authorization in Britain last week, and in Canada on Wednesday. The U.S. FDA is expected to consider a submission for approval Thursday.

It would not be the first time an entity linked with coronavirus vaccines has been targeted by cybercriminals.

Last month, Microsoft said it had detected attempts by state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers.

Microsoft said most of the targets — located in Canada, France, India, South Korea and the United States — were “directly involved in researching vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.” It did not name the targets but said most had vaccine candidates in various stages of clinical trials.

Earlier this month Marene Allison, Johnson & Johnson's chief information security officer, said that while she was confident that major pharmaceutical companies like hers have strong defenses in place against hackers, some third parties involved in the process may not.

