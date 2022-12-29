EU doesn't follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals

Considering the reluctance from several EU nations and experts, the EU's health security committee said in a statement after meeting Thursday that “we need to act jointly and will continue our discussions.”

Holding off was certainly something Germany wanted. "There is no indication that a more dangerous variant has developed in this outbreak in China ... which would bring corresponding travel restrictions,” Health Ministry spokesman Sebastian Guelde said.

A coordinated EU approach is necessary since almost all EU member nations are part of Europe's visa-free Schengen Area. The unrestricted travel means that testing in one nation would not be very effective since travelers from China could enter from another EU nation and spread the virus.

After strict travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic, the EU returned to a pre-pandemic system of free travel this fall, but member nations agreed that an “emergency brake” could be activated at short notice to meet an unexpected challenge.

“At a scientific level, there is no reason at this stage to reimpose specific border controls,” Professor Brigitte Autran, a vaccines expert for France’s health ministry, told Radio Classique on Thursday.

And even Italy’s health minister came with some good news Thursday. Orazio Schillaci told the Senate in Rome that sequencing indicates the variants detected in passengers arriving from China are already in circulation in Europe, somewhat easing fears that a new variant from China could start running amok in Europe.

“This is the most important and reassuring news,″ Schillaci said.

The United States announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining some Asian nations that had imposed restrictions because of a surge of infections.

Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travelers from China, and Malaysia announced new tracking and surveillance measures. India, South Korea and Taiwan are requiring virus tests for visitors from China.

Colleen Barry in Milan and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed reporting.

