EU digital boss: New rules to curb big tech aim for fairness

U.S. lawmakers raised similar concerns in a Senate hearing Wednesday, during which they accused the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google of suppressing conservative views or criticized them for slowness in policing hate speech, misinformation and other content inciting violence.

A second proposal, the Digital Markets Act, covers new rules for the biggest online “gatekeepers," a reference to Silicon Valley giants like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

Tech companies will be banned from giving their own products more prominence in search results. And they’ll be prohibited from using data gathered from their business users to compete against them in other markets, which Vestager said can “seriously damage the fairness in these markets.” She spoke in an online speech to the European Policy Centre, a Brussels-based think tank.

Big tech companies will also have to make it easier for users to switch platforms, or to use more than one online service, she said. EU regulators have been concerned that some companies can monopolize a market by cornering all its users and data -- the lifeblood of the digital economy.

Proper enforcement is also important, and the draft proposals call for better cooperation among national authorities in the EU.

“And it will give the EU power to step in, when we need to, to enforce the rules against very large platforms,” Vestager said.