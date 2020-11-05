EU cuts 2021 economic outlook as virus spreads

EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said that “This forecast comes as a second wave of the pandemic is unleashing yet more uncertainty and dashing our hopes for a quick rebound... But through this turbulence, we have shown resolve and solidarity."

Dombrovskis cited the wide-ranging stimulus and economic assistance measures taken at the EU level, led by a recovery package that will dispense 750 billion euros in loans and grants to get the economy going again from 2021.

National governments have also enacted a range of business and worker support measures including tax breaks, loans and paying wages for employees put on short hours so businesses don't lay them off. The European Central Bank is pumping 1.35 trillion euros ($1.58 trillion) into the economy through regular bond purchases, a step aimed at keeping credit flowing affordably to businesses.

The recent darkening of prospects has led ECB President Christine Lagarde to say after the bank's Oct. 28 meeting that there was “little doubt” that a policy review at the Dec. 10 meeting would lead to more central bank action to support the economy.