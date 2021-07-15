ajc logo
X

EU court: Poland's disciplining of judges breaches EU law

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, welcomes Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki prior to a bilateral meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Pascal Rossignol, Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, welcomes Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki prior to a bilateral meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Pascal Rossignol, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Pascal Rossignol

Credit: Pascal Rossignol

National & World News
Updated 1 minute ago
The European Union’s top court has ruled that Poland’s way of disciplining judges is contrary to EU law, further straining relations between the bloc and its increasingly recalcitrant member state

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that Poland’s way of disciplining judges is contrary to EU law, further straining relations between the bloc and its increasingly recalcitrant member state.

It was the latest development in a six-year dispute and the second major ruling in a week, coming on the heels of a Polish court saying that temporary injunctions issued by the EU’s top court regarding the national judiciary and the constitution are not binding.

Over the past years, the Polish government has increasingly denounced EU action against its decisions on the judiciary as politically motivated.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice said in a statement that “the disciplinary regime for judges in Poland is not compatible with EU law.”

The ruling came after the EU’s executive Commission complained to the court that Poland was digressing from the rule of law cornerstones underpinning the EU treaty.

“The Court of Justice upheld all the complaints made by the Commission and found that Poland had failed to fulfil its obligations deriving from EU law,” the statement said.

It issued a litany of perceived flaws in the Polish system, by which it said judges could fall victim to political control and pressure to influence decisions.

It said the Polish system “could undermine the independence of the courts concerned.”

The Court of Justice tasked the Polish authorities to “take the measures necessary to rectify the situation.”

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday April 28, 2021, a woman holds a European Union flag outside the Constitutional Tribunal, background, in Warsaw, Poland. Poland’s constitutional court has ruled Wednesday July 14, 2021, that temporary injunctions issued by the European Union’s top court regarding Poland’s judiciary conflict with the nation’s constitution and are not binding. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, FILE)
Caption
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday April 28, 2021, a woman holds a European Union flag outside the Constitutional Tribunal, background, in Warsaw, Poland. Poland’s constitutional court has ruled Wednesday July 14, 2021, that temporary injunctions issued by the European Union’s top court regarding Poland’s judiciary conflict with the nation’s constitution and are not binding. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, FILE)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

In Other News
1
Top EU court rules Poland's way of disciplining judges counters EU law,
2
Roadside bomb targeting troops kills 2 in southwest Pakistan
3
Bangkok's snakes keep catchers busy despite virus surge
4
7 dead, many missing in Germany floods
5
Asian shares trading mixed as China reports growth slowed
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top