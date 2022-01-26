EU court annuls Intel's 2009 billion euro antitrust fine

This time around, the General Court found that “the analysis carried out by the Commission is incomplete” and doesn’t legally establish that rebates Intel was giving to customers had anticompetitive effects, according to a summary of the ruling.

The latest court decision can be appealed to the Court of Justice but only on points of law.

Intel didn't respond immediately to a request early Wednesday for comment.

“We will need to study in detail what we can learn from the ECJ from this judgment,” European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said at a press briefing in Brussels.

Vestager, who took over as EU competition commissioner in 2014, said she'll look at “what is the balance between the things that we won, and the things that we lost and the annulment of the fine. How to react to that - we will need a bit of time."

___

See all of AP's tech coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/technology.