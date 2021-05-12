EU companies could face legal action over Iran contracts

The opinion is nonbinding, but the European Court of Justice often follows such legal guidance and could well do so again when the Luxembourg-based court rules on the case involving Bank Melli, Iran’s biggest bank, probably in coming months.

According to a statement, Hogan “considers that it is for Telekom Deutschland to establish that there was an objective reason — other than the fact that Bank Melli Iran was subject to primary sanctions — which justified the termination of the contracts at issue.”

Telekom Deutschland says around half its turnover is made in the United States and argues that the EU blocking statute shouldn't stop it terminating a contract without reason. But Hogan says Iranian banks or companies may ask EU national courts to order that such contracts be upheld.