EU clears Google takeover of Fitbit, with conditions

“These build on assurances we have made since the beginning that we are committed to protecting Fitbit users’ privacy and will continue to invest in and support manufacturers and developers,” the company said in a statement.

Google made the commitments to get approval from the EU after the bloc’s competition watchdog launched an investigation of the deal this year.

The Silicon Valley tech giant's commitments included a promise to silo off Fitbit user data from other Google data and not use it for advertising purposes. The company also pledged to ensure phones running its Android operating system can continue to work with third-party fitness trackers. That includes agreeing not to use warnings and error messages to worsen the experiences of other fitness watches.

Google also vowed to continue giving outside health and fitness apps to access Fitbit data.