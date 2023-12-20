EU claims a migration deal breakthrough after years of talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union negotiators on Wednesday clinched a deal on the main elements of an overhaul of the bloc's outdated asylum rules, paving the way for a definitive agreement to be reached before EU-wide elections in June.

Envoys from member countries, the bloc’s parliament and the executive branch, the European Commission, “reached a deal on the core political elements” of the Pact on Asylum and Migration, the EU’s Spanish presidency said in a statement after a night of negotiations.

The pact was touted as the answer to the EU's migration woes when it was made public in September 2020. The bloc's old rules collapsed in 2015 after well over 1 million people arrived in Europe without authorization. Most were fleeing war in Syria or Iraq.