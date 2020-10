EU chiefs call for common tests, tracing as virus surges

“We are in a storm. We are all in the same boat. And in this storm, we must keep cool heads,” Michel told French radio RTL.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels that Europe is confronted “with two enemies at this time. We’re dealing with the coronavirus; the virus itself and also corona fatigue. That is, people are becoming more and more fed up with the preventive measures.”

The world’s biggest trading bloc relies on free movement between its member states and the mutual recognition of each other’s standards and laws to keep the EU economy alive. Michel said nations must coordinate their approval of new coronavirus tests and of tracing systems aimed at halting its spread.

He said he hoped that EU leaders “understand that if they each put in place their own national testing strategy without coordinating at a European level, without mutual recognition, then we will find ourselves back in the battles of the past.”

As the pandemic spread through Europe in late February-March, countries bickered over access to face masks and medical equipment, while hasty border restrictions caused major traffic jams.

Von der Leyen said the EU's executive arm will use 100 million euros ($117 million) in emergency funds to buy rapid antigen tests. These are not as reliable as standard PCR tests but provide results far more quickly. She said both kinds of tests could complement each other. The commission plans to distribute the rapid tests to member countries.

Several European countries, including Spain, are reportedly pushing for a system of mandatory tests ahead of traveling within the region as a way to avoid any new border closures. The program, if approved, could also involve random tests on arrivals.

Michel also urged the leaders to prepare for prioritizing vaccinations.

“Based on the information we have, at the end of the year or early next year, 3 or 4 vaccine candidates could be available,” Michel said.

Von der Leyen said the commission will prolong its value added tax exemption on the purchase of vaccines and testing kits for a further six months.

“I think that this year’s Christmas will be a different Christmas,” von der Leyen added.

____

Aritz Parra in Madrid contributed to this report.

____

Follow all of AP's coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A man carries a cycling helmet and walks by EU flags as he is reflected in a marble staircase outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. This week, news struck that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control had recorded Belgium as having the highest 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 citizens, just surpassing the Czech Republic. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks via video conference into a press room at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. The European Commission on Wednesday, is launching an additional set of actions, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, save lives and strengthen the internal market's resilience. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

FILE - In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo, medical personnel in protective gear prepare to receive a patient at a hospital in Antwerp, Belgium. This week news struck that the European Center for Disease Control has put Belgium at the largest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 citizens, surpassing the Czech Republic, it is revealed Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 file photo, a member of medical personnel takes a nose swab sample from a patient to be tested for coronavirus at a drive-in test station at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium. This week news struck that the European Center for Disease Control has put Belgium at the largest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 citizens, surpassing the Czech Republic, it is revealed Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a face mask as she arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Students wear face masks as they leave a subway in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst