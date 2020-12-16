EU chief von der Leyen sees progress on Brexit talks

Von der Leyen confirmed that the major problems had been reduced to just two — fair competition in the EU market and fishing rights for EU vessels in U.K. waters.

Even though she still spoke only of a “very narrow" path to a deal, she added that nontheless “I can tell you that there is a path to an agreement." It was still far more optimistic than previous comments coming from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and even any assessment of success over the past months.