EU chief visits flood-stricken region in Europe and pledges billions in swift aid

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has pledged billions of euros in aid for Central European countries that suffered enormous damage to infrastructure and housing during the massive flooding that has claimed 24 lives so far in the region
The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday pledged billions of euros in aid for Central European countries that suffered enormous damage to infrastructure and housing during the massive flooding that has so far claimed 24 lives in the region.

Von der Leyen paid a quick visit to a flood-damaged area in southeastern Poland and met with heads of the governments of the affected countries — Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

She said funds will be quickly available for repair from the EU’s solidarity fund, as well as 10 billion euros ($11 billion) from what is called the cohesion fund — for the most urgent repairs. No contribution from individual bloc countries would be required for the money to be released, von der Leyen said and stressed that in this crisis, swift action was required.

Meanwhile, a massive flood wave threatened new areas and heavy rains also caused flooding and evacuation of some 1,000 people in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. In Central Europe, the receding waters revealed the scale of the destruction caused by exceptionally heavy rains that began a week ago.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said one more person was reported killed on Thursday in the country's hard-hit northeast, bringing the death toll there to five. There were also seven deaths each in Poland and Romania, and five in Austria — with the overall death toll in the affected countries now at 24.

Authorities deployed troops to help. In the northeastern Czech Republic, soldiers joined firefighters and other emergency crews to help with the recovery efforts. Army helicopters distributed humanitarian aid while soldiers were building temporary bridges in place of those that were swept away.

Some 400 people remained evacuated from the homes in the regional capital of Ostrava. In the southwest, the water level of the Luznice River reached an extreme level but the evacuation of 1,000 people in the town of Veseli nad Luznici was not necessary for the moment, officials said.

Cleanup efforts were underway in Austria, where flooding washed away roads and led to landslides and bridge damage. Firefighters and soldiers pumped water and mud out of houses and disposed of damaged furniture, broadcaster ORF quoted fire department spokesperson Klaus Stebal as saying.

The governor of Lower Austria province, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, said reconstruction was expected to take years, according to the Austria Press Agency.

The Vienna public transport company has had to pump almost 1 million liters (260,000 gallons) of water since last weekend. Ten towns and areas were still inaccessible on Thursday, APA reported.

In Hungary, flood waters continued to rise as authorities closed roads and rail stations. Ferries along the Danube River halted. In the capital, Budapest, water spilled over the city’s lower quays and threatened to reach tram and metro lines. Some transport services were suspended.

Further upriver, in a region known as the Danube Bend, homes and restaurants near the riverbanks were inundated.

Nearly 6,000 professionals, including members of Hungary’s water authority and military, were mobilized, and prison inmates were involved in filling sandbags, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said at a news conference Thursday.

The Danube stood at over 771 centimeters (25 feet, ) approaching the 891-centimeter (29.2 feet) record set during major flooding in 2013.

In southwestern Poland, the high waters reached the city of Wroclaw and a stretched-out wave was expected to take many hours, even days to pass, exerting pressure on the embankments.

The water level on the Oder River just before Wroclaw was 6.4 meters (21 feet), some 2 meters (6.5 feet) above alarm levels but still lower compared to the disastrous flooding in 1997.

In the two most-affected towns, Stronie Slaskie and Ladek-Zdroj, tap water and power were restored, said Gen. Michal Kamieniecki, who was put in charge of the recovery operations there after an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Donald Tusk for help the day before by a young woman identified only as Katarzyna.

As concerns mounted, Tusk invited von der Leyen to Wroclaw to see the situation first hand. Government leaders from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria were also there.

In Italy, rivers flooded in the provinces of Ravenna, Bologna and Forlì-Cesena, as local mayors asked people to stay on the upper floors or leave their houses. Those areas were hit by devastating floods in 2023, when more than 20 rivers overflowed, killing 17 people.

Italy’s vice minister for transport and infrastructure, Galeazzo Bignami, said Thursday that two people were reported missing in Bagnocavallo, in Ravenna province.

At least 800 residents in Ravenna and almost 200 in Bologna province spent the night in shelters, schools and sports centers. Trains were suspended and schools closed while residents were advised to avoid travel.

___

Associated Press writers Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, Karel Janicek in Prague and Giada Zampano in Rome contributed to this report.

The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds a news briefing on flood protection developments in the press room of the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

General view of the Parliament building as the Danube river floods its banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The reflection of the Parliament building seen in the metro station protected by sandbags after the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk next to a metro station surrounded by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk by a metro station protected by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch the Danube river as it floods it's banks in central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A workers walks down to a metro station protected by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch the Danube river as it floods its banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A worker walks by a closed metro station protected by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers try to pump away water after flooding in Faenza, in the region of Emilia Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows damages after the flooding in southwestern Poland, Ladek Zdroj, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Tomasz Fijolek/KG PSP via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows damages after the flooding in southwestern Poland, Ladek Zdroj, Poland, on Thursday, Sept. 19 , 2024. (Grzegorz Rozanski/KG PSP via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of a damaged house after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of a damaged village of Mikulovice as residents return to clean after recent floods in Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man throws damaged goods and furniture off a house as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of damaged houses after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of a damaged house after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A young man throws a piece of wood as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man barrows out mud as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Residents clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman stands by a river as residents return to clean up after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

European Commmission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, talks to Jakub Mazur, First Deputy Mayor of Wroclaw, next to the river Bystrzyca near Woclaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Christoph Soeder/DPA via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

European Commmission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, meets with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, at the town hall in Woclaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Christoph Soeder/DPA via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

European Commmission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, talks to Jakub Mazur, First Deputy Mayor of Wroclaw, next to the river Bystrzyca near Woclaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Christoph Soeder/DPA via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, center, attends a meeting with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, left, and Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer, right, in Wroclaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Krzysztof Zatycki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood in Szentendre, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood in Szentendre, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

