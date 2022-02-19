EU chief: Russia could be cut off from markets, tech goods

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that during a Tuesday meeting with Putin he "made clear that any further violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine will have high costs for Russia, politically, economically and geo-strategically.”

“And at the same time, I stressed that diplomacy won’t fail because of us," Scholz added. "As much diplomacy as possible without being naïve, that is our aspiration, and we are using all channels of communication for that.”

Western leaders so far have not specified what precise Russian action would trigger sanctions. A French official who wasn't authorized to be publicly named and spoke on condition of anonymity after Biden conferred with several counterparts on Friday said they were talking about an invasion of territory currently under the control of the government in Kyiv.

"It is in the event of an invasion of this territory that ... the massive sanctions that we are talking about would be triggered,” the official said.

Parts of eastern Ukraine are under the control of pro-Russia separatists who have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014, the year Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Geir Moulson reported from Berlin. Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet for talks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption United States Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for a speech the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst

Caption United States Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst

Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss take part in a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender

Caption Smoke and flame rise over a field during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Russia has deployed troops to its ally Belarus for sweeping joint military drills that run through Sunday, fueling Western concerns that Moscow could use the exercise to attack Ukraine from the north. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr

Caption Tanks move during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Russia has deployed troops to its ally Belarus for sweeping joint military drills that run through Sunday, fueling Western concerns that Moscow could use the exercise to attack Ukraine from the north. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr

Caption An instructor shows a young woman how to use a grenade during a training with members of the Georgian Legion, a paramilitary unit formed mainly by ethnic Georgian volunteers to fight against the Russian aggression in Ukraine in 2014, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have ordered a full military mobilization amid growing fears in the West that Russia is planning to invade the neighboring country. The announcement on Saturday came amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and the pro-Russia rebels in recent days. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption An instructor watches as civilians train with members of the Georgian Legion, a paramilitary unit formed mainly by ethnic Georgian volunteers to fight against the Russian aggression in Ukraine in 2014, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have ordered a full military mobilization amid growing fears in the West that Russia is planning to invade the neighboring country. The announcement on Saturday came amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and the pro-Russia rebels in recent days. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption Armored vehicles move during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Russia has deployed troops to its ally Belarus for sweeping joint military drills that run through Sunday, fueling Western concerns that Moscow could use the exercise to attack Ukraine from the north. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr