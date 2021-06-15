EU chief: EU-UK should put long-term relationship first

“We know that the withdrawal agreement and the protocol are the best we could have gotten in a complicated situation," Von der Leyen said. “Now it’s our duty on both sides to make sure that it works and and to implement it."

The bloc is threatening legal action if the U.K. does not fully bring in the checks, which include a ban on chilled meats from England, Scotland and Wales going to Northern Ireland beginning next month.

The post-Brexit dispute has raised political tensions in Northern Ireland, where some people identify as British and some as Irish. U.S. President Joe Biden has even been drawn into the spat, raising concerns about the potential threat to Northern Ireland’s peace accord.

Relations between the EU and the U.K. have been strained since a Brexit transition period ended on Jan. 1. The two sides have also argued so far this year over issues ranging from COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the full diplomatic recognition of the EU in Britain.