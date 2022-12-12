ajc logo
X

EU chief calls for harmonized ethics rules amid scandal

National & World News
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
The European Union’s top official has called for the creation of an independent ethics body covering all of the bloc’s institutions and said corruption allegations involving a vice president of the EU legislature were of “utmost concern.”

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top official called Monday for the creation of an independent ethics body covering all of the bloc’s institutions and said allegations of corruption targeting a vice president of the EU legislature were of “utmost concern."

Belgian prosecutors investigating possible influence peddling at the European Parliament charged four people over the weekend with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering. Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili of Greece was relieved of her duties.

Authorities said a Gulf country was suspected of offering cash or gifts to parliament officials in exchange for political favors. Prosecutors declined to identify the country, but several members of the assembly and some Belgian media linked the investigation to Qatar, which is currently hosting soccer’s gala event, the World Cup.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied any wrongdoing.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive arm, said the accusations against Kaili threatened the confidence EU citizens have put in the 27-nation bloc's institutions.

“This confidence and trust in our institutions need highest standards of independence and integrity," von der Leyen said during a news conference.

She said the independent ethics body she proposed establishing would cover lobbying activities at the European Commission, the European Council and European Parliament, as well as at the European Central Bank, the European Court of Justice and the European Court of Auditors.

The EU does not already have comprehensive lobbying regulations.

“The principles of having such an ethics body where there are very clear rules on what has to be checked, how and when and what has to be published, how and when would be a big step forward,” she said.

On Friday, police in Belgium’s capital carried out multiple raids as part of the investigation and reported seizing around 600,000 euros ($633,500) in cash, computer equipment and mobile telephones. The federal prosecutor's office, without identifying any individual, said four of six people detained that day were subsequently charged, and two were released.

Prosecutors have confirmed that a parliament member was arrested but declined to confirm it was Kaili, 44, a former TV news anchor,. They said they suspect “the payment of large sums of money, or the offer of significant gifts" to people holding with influential positions at the European Parliament.

In Athens, Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said the accusations against Kaili represented “a very serious case that is in the hands of Belgian justice” and “creates one more rift in the credibility and trust in European institutions and the European Parliament.”

The European Parliament begins its last plenary session of the year in Strasbourg, France, on Monday.

Manon Aubry, the Left group’s co-president at Parliament, said her group would ask for a debate and a resolution on the scandal, with the aim of implementing “way stricter rules."

“The battle continues: Our democracy is not for sale," Aubry wrote on Twitter.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola relieved Kaili of her duties over the weekend. Kaili's party in Greece also suspended her party in Greece and the EU assembly’s Socialists and Democrats group also suspended her.

Kaili’s party in Greece, the Socialist Pasok-Movement for Change, publicly distanced itself from remarks she made in the EU parliament last month praising Qatar,

Qatar came under heavy international pressure to introduce labor reforms in recent years as it sought to build new World Cup stadiums in record time, often using migrant workers who toiled for long hours under harsh conditions.

The EU and Qatar have strengthened their economic relationships since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine. Moscow slashed supplies of natural gas used to heat homes, generate electricity and power industry in Europe in response to EU sanctions, worsening an energy crisis that is fueling inflation.

The EU has looked for alternatives to buy liquefied natural gas on a long-term basis, notably in Qatar. In April, the European Commission proposed lifting visa requirements for short EU stays by Qatari nationals.

Asked whether Belgian authorities were in touch with the European Commission as part of their investigation, von der Leyen said she had no clue. She added that rhe commission was reviewing its own political transparency register.

"If any kind of new information occurs, we will have to act and react to that,” she said.

___

Elena Becatoros in Athens contributed to this story.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Virginia Mayo

Credit: Virginia Mayo

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Virginia Mayo

Credit: Virginia Mayo

Credit: Virginia Mayo

Credit: Virginia Mayo

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp, GOP planning to delay work for UGA football — again4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Historic Decatur home of ‘Confederate heroine’ rebranded
4h ago

Credit: Family photo

77-year-old grandmother found fatally stabbed in gated Buckhead home, SUV stolen
18h ago

AJC On Campus: Law school ranking ‘squabble’, UGA admission numbers
4h ago

AJC On Campus: Law school ranking ‘squabble’, UGA admission numbers
4h ago

Warnock thanks his relieved church: ‘We stuck together.’
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition
8m ago
German lawmakers seek answers on alleged far-right plot
9m ago
Mexico's president likely to leave big projects unfinished
11m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
15h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top